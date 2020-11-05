Woman dies crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica— Thirty-seven-year-old Catherine Salmon died of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Norman Manley Boulevard in Hanover on Monday.

The police said that about 7:30 am, the driver of another vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction reportedly lost control and collided with the motorcar that Salmon was a passenger in.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The drivers were not hurt.