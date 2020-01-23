Woman fatally stabs MoBay man over phone

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man was stabbed to death in Cambridge, Montego Bay, St James yesterday, the police are reporting.

He has been identified as Owen Dickson of Tank Road, Cambridge in the parish.

Police reports are that Dickson was walking in his community about 6:30 am when he was accosted by a woman.

The police said the woman asked him to return a phone that he had for her. Dickson refused and a tussle ensued during which he was stabbed.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken into police custody for questioning.