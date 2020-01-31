Woman found with ammo, counterfeit money

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police charged a woman with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of counterfeit notes during an operation on Delacree Lane in St Andrew yesterday.

She is 38-year-old Shauna Grant of Delacree Lane in the parish.

Reports are that about 4:10 pm, officers searched Grant's home and found nineteen 9mm cartridges and over $100,000 in counterfeit notes. She was subsequently arrested.

Her court date is being finalised.