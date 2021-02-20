Woman held at Guyana airport with drugs concealed in condoms
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The police have arrested a 23-year-old woman who was held at the Eugene F Correia International Airport in Guyana early Saturday with a quantity of drugs wrapped in condoms, that were inserted in her vagina.
The woman also admitted to swallowing 73 cocaine filled pellets.
The police report that the woman was preparing to board a Caribbean Airlines flight that was destined for Barbados when they observed that she was acting suspiciously.
“A physical search was done and she passed out through her vagina a bulky package wrapped in condoms which was suspected to be narcotics,” the police stated.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where she is expected to excrete the cocaine pellets.
Investigations are ongoing.
