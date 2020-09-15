Woman held in rental fraud scheme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Duhaney Park police say they have arrested a woman suspected of masterminding a rental fraud scheme and are appealing to people who fell victim to the scheme to contact them immediately.
According to detectives, information gathered so far suggests that the woman advertised an apartment for rent at Maynard Avenue, Kingston 19, through local classifieds throughout the month of July. She then allegedly collected money from several people who responded to the advertisement, claiming the cash was a deposit.
They said, however, that the parties later found out that the woman had no authority to rent the apartment, and attempted to get refunds, but were reportedly unsuccessful.
The police said they received several reports, and that they apprehended the woman at her home in the Kingston 6 area on Monday, September 7.
They said they are not disclosing her name at this point so as not to prejudice the investigations.
Anyone who believes they were a victim of the fraud is urged to contact the Duhaney Park Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-765-6161 or 876-933-4820; or the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-923-7111.
