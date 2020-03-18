Woman identified as person of interest in death of Roger Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Major Investigations Division has identified a woman as a person of interest in connection with the death of St Andrew businessman, 62-year-old Roger Chang.

Chang's body was discovered along the shoreline in Dover, St Mary on Sunday, March 15 hours after being reported as missing by family members.

According to the police information led investigators to Dover in St Mary, where a body fitting Chang's description, was found about 3:30 pm with several stab wounds.

The body was positively identified by family members and was removed to the morgue.

The police are still searching for Chang's white Suzuki Motor car registered 0301FL.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-929-9256, or Crime Stop at 311.