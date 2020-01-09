Woman killed, four injured in drive-by shooting

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A woman is reported dead and four other people, one of them a child, injured in a drive-by shooting on Bowens Road in St Andrew Thursday evening, police sources have reported.

The name of the dead woman has not yet been ascertained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting in the community, which is one of those in the St Andrew South Police Division under a state of emergency.

More information later.