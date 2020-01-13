Woman killed allegedly by ex-boyfriend. First murder for 2020 in St Elizabeth, police say
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – Police say a 27-year-old woman of Brinkley, close to Nain in south east St Elizabeth is the first murder victim in St Elizabeth for 2020. She has been identified as Nevia Sinclair.
She was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at her home at about 10:50 pm Sunday night, police say.
According to the police the alleged killer is in custody after being accompanied by his father to the Santa Cruz police station early Monday.
Reports say Sinclair had moved out of her boyfriend's home and returned to live with her parents because of an alleged abusive relationship.
Garfield Myers
