Woman killed and her body dumped in downtown Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The body of a woman was found in a barrel on a handcart with the hands and feet bound on Darling Street in West Kingston about 10:00 last night.
The police say the woman appeared to be about 20 years old, slim built, and was wearing short blue jeans and a multi-coloured blouse.
The area around Darling Street has seen an upsurge in crime since last Sunday when 43-year-old hustler Adon Robinson was killed as he tried to escape from two men on bicycles who chased him into a yard on West Street and shot him multiple times.
One-year-old Mia Daley, who was in the yard, was shot in the abdomen during the attack on Robinson.
It was believed to be a reprisal for that attack when gunmen struck on Albert Street in Denham Town, leaving two men nursing gunshot wounds about 7:30 that evening.
According to reports, a group of people were standing on Albert Street when men travelling in a motor car opened fire on them.
When the gunfire ended a 26-year-old shopkeeper and a 24-year-old market vendor were found with gunshot wounds. The two men, whose names are being withheld, were admitted to hospital.
Arthur Hall
