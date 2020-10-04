Woman nabbed as cops thwart goat theft in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A woman is now in police custody after officers thwarted the efforts of another group of goat thieves during a vehicular check operation in St Thomas yesterday.

The police said a team was on operation in the area when a red Toyota Wish motor car was signalled to stop.

The lawmen reported that the driver appeared to comply but then four occupants alighted from the vehicle and fled. The woman, however, was held along with three goats that were found inside the vehicle.

She remains in police custody as the search for the other suspects continues.

The police are further urging residents who had their goats stolen recently to contact them at 876-982-1027.