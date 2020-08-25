Woman pleads guilty to helping son sell drugs from prison
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has pleaded guilty to helping her son continue to sell crack cocaine even while he was serving a state prison sentence on drug charges, federal prosecutors said today.
Lisa Ellis, 52, of Pawtucket, pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence to cocaine distribution charges, according to a statement from US attorney for Rhode Island, Aaron Weisman.
Ellis in 2018 acted as point-of-contact for her son, James Gomes, 33, as he continued to arrange drug sales from behind bars to people on the outside, prosecutors said.
Ellis, when taking phone calls from her son, conferenced in his associates on her cellphone, who were then directed by Gomes to make crack sales, even specifying customer, quantity, and price, authorities said.
She would then collect the proceeds of the sales, keep some for herself, and deposit the rest in her son's prison account.
Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for November 10. Gomes pleaded guilty last October and was sentenced to nearly 6 1/2 years in prison.
Two others also involved in the conspiracy also pleaded guilty.
