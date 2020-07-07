Woman posing as a securities dealer nabbed after collecting millions

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A woman was charged with dealing in securities without a licence and obtaining money by means of false pretence following several incidents between August and November 2019.

She has been identified as 54-year-old Meghan McGuire Roy of Marlie Mount, Old Harbour in St Catherine

Reports are that a man made deposits totalling $9 million in McGuire Roy's account after she posed as a securities dealer.

The police said the man later became suspicious and decided to contact the Financial Services Commission where he learnt that McGuire-Roy was not licensed to carry out such services.

The matter was reported to the police, an investigation launched, and Megan Roy was arrested and charged on Monday, July 6.

Her court date is being finalised.