Woman posing as a securities dealer nabbed after collecting millions
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A woman was charged with dealing in securities without a licence and obtaining money by means of false pretence following several incidents between August and November 2019.
She has been identified as 54-year-old Meghan McGuire Roy of Marlie Mount, Old Harbour in St Catherine
Reports are that a man made deposits totalling $9 million in McGuire Roy's account after she posed as a securities dealer.
The police said the man later became suspicious and decided to contact the Financial Services Commission where he learnt that McGuire-Roy was not licensed to carry out such services.
The matter was reported to the police, an investigation launched, and Megan Roy was arrested and charged on Monday, July 6.
Her court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy