Woman sentenced to 20 years for sister's murder

DUNCANS, Trelawny — Forty-year-old farmer Nadeen Geddes was today sentenced to 20 years in prison at hard labour in the Trelawny Circuit Court for the murder of her sister 36-year-old Tamara Geddes, who was shot in her bedroom in the Reserve community in the parish last year.

She pleaded guilty to the offence on February 8.

The 36-year-old Geddes was reportedly gunned down in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Nadeen's two daughters — 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock and a 15-year-old — who also pleaded guilty to the charge of misprison of a felony in the case, were sentenced to three years probation.

Following investigation by detectives, Nadeen and her two daughters were taken into custody on July 14, 2020.

Horace Hines