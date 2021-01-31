Woman shot and killed in church

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— One church member was shot and killed this morning when a gunman entered the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth and fired several shots during the usual Sunday morning worship.

According to a worshipper, about 10:30 she heard explosions in the building and later saw a woman falling to the ground.

"We were in the church singing and I heard several explosions and saw a woman falling to the ground," she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A strong police presence is now at the scene of the incident.

More later.

Mark Cummings