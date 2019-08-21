Woman shot dead in Gregory Park, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 38-year-old woman was shot dead last night by unknown assailants on Queens Avenue in Gregory Park, St Catherine, the police have reported.

Dead is Geovannie Hamm otherwise called Gwen, of First Avenue, Gregory Park.

According to police reports, Hamm was walking along the roadway about 10:30 pm when she was allegedly pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting her several times.

The police were alerted and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No motive was ascertained for the shooting.

Investigations continue.