Woman shot dead in St Mary
ST MARY, Jamaica — A higgler from Annotto Bay in St Mary was this morning shot dead and a male injured by unknown assailants in a shooting incident at the intersection of the Annotto Bay main road and Cargill Lane.
Dead is 40-year-old Valerie Richards of a Gibraltar address.
Reports from the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that Richards was a pillion on a motorcycle driven by the man about 12:15 am travelling in an easterly direction. Upon reaching the intersection they were pounced upon by two men on foot armed with handguns.
The men opened gunfire hitting the two people. Both were taken to the hospital where Richards was pronounced dead and the man treated and released.
