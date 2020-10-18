Woman stabbed to death during dispute over clothes

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A St Catherine man has been charged with murder after he reportedly stabbed a woman to death in his community during a dispute last week.

Police reports are that the accused, 27-year-old Francois Haughton, unemployed of Brown's Lane in Central Village, had a quarrel with the now deceased — 27-year-old Monique Curtis also of Brown's Lane — over clothing items she left at his house.

The police said Haughton allegedly wore some of the clothing items without Curtis' consent.

During the dispute, he reportedly used a knife to stab Curtis to the upper body. The police was summoned and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The dispute took place on Saturday, October 10 about 8:40 am.

Haughton subsequently handed over himself and the weapon to the police where he was charged with murder.