Woman stabbed to death during dispute over clothes
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A St Catherine man has been charged with murder after he reportedly stabbed a woman to death in his community during a dispute last week.
Police reports are that the accused, 27-year-old Francois Haughton, unemployed of Brown's Lane in Central Village, had a quarrel with the now deceased — 27-year-old Monique Curtis also of Brown's Lane — over clothing items she left at his house.
The police said Haughton allegedly wore some of the clothing items without Curtis' consent.
During the dispute, he reportedly used a knife to stab Curtis to the upper body. The police was summoned and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The dispute took place on Saturday, October 10 about 8:40 am.
Haughton subsequently handed over himself and the weapon to the police where he was charged with murder.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy