Woman tied up, gagged and robbed in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have nabbed a man who reportedly broke into a woman's home in Eltham Acres in Spanish Town, St Catherine and robbed her last month.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Kymani Walker. He has been charged with burglary, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

Police reports are that the accused — armed with a firearm — broke into the complainant's house, bound her hands, gagged her and then robbed her of several times before escaping.

The incident, which took place between 1:00 and 2:30 am on Tuesday, January 26, was subsequently reported to the police and Walker was later arrested and charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.