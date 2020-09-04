Woman who admitted to being involved in mob beating charged
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A woman has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Race Course, Falmouth in Trelawny on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Charged is 45-year-old Diahann Foster, otherwise called 'Sunshine', of Race Course in the parish.
Reports are that about 6:30 pm, the complainant was attacked by a group of people who used machetes and knives to inflict wounds to his head and back.
On Sunday, August 30, Foster turned herself in to the police and reportedly confessed to participating in the commission of the crime. She was subsequently charged.
Foster is to appear before the court soon.
