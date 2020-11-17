Women accused of beating and injuring teen hire lawyer
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Two of the four women listed as persons of interest related to the beating of a 17-year-old girl at an illegal party on November 7, 2020 have taken steps to retain prominent attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie QC to represent them in the matter.
A source close to the situation told OBSERVER ONLINE that Champagnie has since contacted the Grants Pen Police Station and arrangements are being made for the two to turn themselves in.
Two other women - a 33-year-old and another who is 26 - turned themselves in on Friday, November 13.
The 17-year-old and a 29-year-old woman were beaten and stabbed by a group of women during a dispute at a party which was being held without a permit on Boysie Lane off Barbican Road, Kingston 8.
They were taken to the hospital where the teen was admitted in critical condition and the other woman treated and discharged.
