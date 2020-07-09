Majority of COVID-19 cases are females
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Females account for the majority of COVID-19 cases on the island, amounting to 424 or 56 per cent, while 329 or 44 per cent are males. The ages of the COVID patients range from two months old to 87 years old.
Jamaica has 753 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the most recent recorded over the past 24 hours — a tourist and a Jamaican.
There are now 235 imported cases while 236 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and seven are under investigation.
Speaking at a virtual town hall tonight, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton explained that of the 753 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 603 or 80 per cent have recovered while 19 or 2.5 per cent have been repatriated and 10 or 1.3 per cent have died. There are 121 or 16 per cent active cases currently under observation.
Dr Tufton said the island's testing numbers are now up 27,531, including the 753 positives, 26,722 negatives and 56 pending.
