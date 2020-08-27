Women report more allegations against slain Westmoreland gangster
KINGSTON, Jamaica — At least two women in Westmoreland have gone to the police with fresh accusations against slain gangster Raynor White better known as 'Problem Child'.
White was fatally shot by police personnel after he reportedly engaged them in a shoot-out in Galloway, Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Tuesday.
Two firearms, a .38 revolver and a homemade gun with a 9mm round, were reportedly seized by the police following the shoot-out.
As news of the death of the feared 29-year-old criminal spread across the parish, one woman reported to the police that in July she was walking along a roadway in York district in the parish when she saw White approaching her.
He brandished a firearm, pointed it to her head and proceeded to rob her of her cellular phone. He then escaped on foot in the area.
The second woman, a 31-year-old, told the police that on August 11, she was standing at her gate in Bethel Town when White grabbed her from behind and ordered her not to move.
She said he then pulled her in bushes and while pulling her, he hit her all over her body, dragging her into a make shift house where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and then raped her.
According to police investigators, White was being investigated in connection with several rapes and robberies in the parish.
At the time of his death, warrants were issued for at least one case of robbery and one case of rape in Westmoreland.
