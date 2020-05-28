Women's cricket coach Cleon Smith dies
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cleon Smith, the coach of Jamaica senior women's cricket team, has died. He was 60 years old.
OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that he had been ill for some time, and was transferred from Nuttall Memorial Hospital to Kingston Public Hospital where he died today.
He has left behind twin daughters, a son and wife, Sandra.
Smith, who hailed from the community of John's Hall in Manchester, was a long-time coach of St Ann Cricket Association. He had also guided Northern Panthers in the Jamaica Cricket Association Super League since 2017.
Up to the time of his death he led the cricket coaching programme at the Brown's Town, St Ann-based York Castle High School.
Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy