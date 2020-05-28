Women's cricket coach Cleon Smith dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cleon Smith, the coach of Jamaica senior women's cricket team, has died. He was 60 years old.

OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that he had been ill for some time, and was transferred from Nuttall Memorial Hospital to Kingston Public Hospital where he died today.

He has left behind twin daughters, a son and wife, Sandra.

Smith, who hailed from the community of John's Hall in Manchester, was a long-time coach of St Ann Cricket Association. He had also guided Northern Panthers in the Jamaica Cricket Association Super League since 2017.

Up to the time of his death he led the cricket coaching programme at the Brown's Town, St Ann-based York Castle High School.

Sanjay Myers