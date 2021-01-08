Woodglen Drive in Kingston to be closed Sunday for demolition works

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A section of Woodglen Drive in Kingston, close to its intersection with Hagley Park Road, will be closed on Sunday, January 10. The closure will commence at 7:00 am and will continue until 6:00 pm.

Communication Officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), Natalee Bloomfield, says that the closure is to facilitate the demolition of a building that is now within the roadway and which creates an impediment for traffic turning from Hagley Park Road.

She says that once the demolition is completed, on Sunday, the roadway will reopen to restricted access, over the course of the next two weeks, as works will continue to widen that section of roadway.

During the period of closure, local access to Woodglen Drive will be allowed from Molynes Road, all other motorists are being asked to use alternative routes which include Waltham Park Road or through Half Way Tree, the NWA said.