Work Permit Committee to include HEART representative — Labour Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says portfolio minister Lester 'Mike' Henry has indicated that the Work Permit Committee that reviews applications, must now include a representative from the HEART TRUST/ NTA to verify the availability of skill sets in the Jamaican labour market before anymore permits are granted.

The ministry said this instruction was given with hopes of strengthening the committee.

Meanwhile, the ministry also confirmed the arrival of 34 persons in Jamaica with renewed work permits on July 21.

The ministry said, however, that it has no record of a work permit application for one individual among the 35 listed on the Aircraft Manifest.

Noting that skill sets represented by these individuals indicate a range of specialists such as air conditioning, underwater welding, resort circuit, thermaflex and resort air duct, the ministry said approval of the renewals was granted between March and July of this year.

“It is important to note that all 35 persons are employed to Clima Insular Caribe Ltd that has been contracted by RIU Hotel, to do work on their refurbishing and expansion projects,” the ministry said in a release this afternoon.

It said the company had indicated that these persons had previously completed projects of a similar nature in Jamaica and their expertise was needed to interpret and execute the design needs of the hotel.

The ministry added that the new refurbishing project in Montego Bay will provide employment for approximately 400 Jamaicans.