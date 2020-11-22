Work being done to improve justice system should impact Jamaicans, Chuck says
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Justice Minister Delroy Chuck is optimistic that the work being carried out to improve service and effectiveness of the sector will improve citizens' view of the justice system.
Chuck shared some of his hopes for the sector, stemming from the ongoing legislation review and service improvements.
“We hope that people will see the justice system as ensuring that the rule of law is a priority for every citizen of the country; that the court can deliver and resolve matters in a timely manner, so that persons can have access to justice easily; also, that service delivery in the Justice Centres and in the courts will be something that our people will find attractive,” he said.
Earlier this year, the minister announced clearing 40 per cent of the backlog of criminal cases at the parish court level and the promotion of alternative dispute resolution.
Along the same line, Chief Justice Brian Sykes disclosed last month that cases in the matrimonial and probate divisions of the island's courts were current, with plans to clear the backlog of cases at the Gun Court.
“I would like to see the justice system improve sufficiently, so that when people have to access justice it's easy, whether it be to get a divorce, to get probate or to get a case resolved, that they feel that when they go to the court it can be dealt with in months rather than years,” he added.
Along with clearing the backlog and reducing the timeline for the delivery of judgements, a number of legislation is being reviewed and/or updated. These include the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Quarantine Act, the Public Health Act, the Emergency Powers Act, the Firearms Act, Tobacco Control Bill and the National Identification and Registration Bill.
