Work crews clearing road blocks

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Work crews were clearing a number of blocked roads early Sunday even as heavy rains persisted.

Howard Hendricks of the National Works Agency told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning that trees felled by strong winds and rain late Saturday had blocked, or partially blocked, Holland Bamboo Avenue, Lacovia to Mountainside main road, New Holland to YS Falls as well as roads in Newton and Ginger Hill.

Hendriks said motorists should exercise great caution on the Nain to Myersville main road which was flooded.

In northern Clarendon, work was being done to clear the Rock River to Ginger Ridge main road, Hendriks said.

He also reported flooding in sections of Mandeville.