Work on Port Royal Street revetment downtown Kingston to begin

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Work on the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project, downtown Kingston, is set to begin on Tuesday, March 3 with a ground breaking ceremony at the Breezy Castle Sports Centre.

The project, being done through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) implemented Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) is made possible through a loan from the World Bank.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is set to officiate at Tuesday's ground breaking ceremony.

Erosion of the sea wall has, over time, been threatening Port Royal Street along the coastline downtown Kingston.

According to JSIF, the objective of the project is to enhance the resilience of the Port Royal Street corridor to the adverse effects of natural disasters and climate risks.

This corridor is an integral part of the east-west transportation network in the Kingston Metropolitan Area, JSIF said.

The project aims to create protective infrastructure that will safeguard from the effects of storm surges which have been projected to be impacted by climate change, JSIF explained.

The scope of work will be on the coastline from the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs and Foreign Trade building to the Rae Town Fishing Village, and will include:

· Implementation of one kilometre of composite seawall and armour stone revetment structure

· Upgrading of drainage

· Rehabilitation and raising of one kilometre of the existing roadway

According to JSIF, these are all designed to resist 100-year return period of storm waves and surges.

JSIF noted that in addition to this, the scope of work will also include the construction of a 4.7-metre-wide boardwalk to improve the site's aesthetics and promote recreational activity along the shoreline.

An 80 metre fishing beach will also be created for fishermen who currently berth their vessels along the shoreline, JSIF said.