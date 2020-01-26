Work on to fully reopen section of West End, Negril roadway

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says work is now underway to reinstate the section of the West End Road in Negril, Westmoreland that was reduced to single lane due to inclement weather associated with the cold front that impacted the island last week.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw said that a work team started the reinstatement work yesterday.

He noted that the work involved the use of boulders and river shingle to recreate the embankment that was destroyed.

Shaw said that favourable weather condition in Negril has allowed the team to complete a significant amount of the activities and that it is expected that the road will be reopened to two way traffic by the end of today.

The NWA spokesman explained that while it is expected that traffic will be allowed on the recreated embankment, the complete restoration of the road will not be completed until later this week.

Motorist should therefore expect to travel on a section of road which is unpaved.

In the meantime, Shaw said that the NWA is looking at carrying out significant sea defence work at the location, as the sea wall was damaged by the strong waves that caused the road embankment to collapse.