Work under way to establish national trade portal — Shaw
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — The Government has commenced work to establish Jamaica's National Trade Portal, which was approved by Cabinet in 2017/18.
This was disclosed by Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Audley Shaw, while opening the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Shaw, who indicated that the portal is being established under the Government's Trade Facilitation Initiative, said the project is being funded through a grant from the World Bank.
He advised that the portal will serve as a precursor to the Electronic Single Window, another component of the Initiative.
“We have already signed the contract, and procurement of the specialists is now under way,” the minister told the House.
Meanwhile, Shaw announced that Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is “well under way” in establishing a National Business Portal, which will serve as the central point through which all investments are routed.
It will give access to stakeholders and provide greater levels of transparency and information sharing.
