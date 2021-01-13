Work underway to renovate Manchester Parish Court

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice is now undertaking work to renovate the Manchester Parish Court, following damage to the upper storey of the historic building in a fire.

According to the ministry, the building is scheduled for operationalisation in the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year and will accommodate a dedicated Family Court for the parish comprising a courtroom; judges' chambers; office and administrative spaces; restroom facilities; and a receptionist/lobby area.

The ministry said the scope of work for the project includes repairing the fire-damaged section of the roof; upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems; and retrofitting and renovating approximately 6,000 square feet of gross floor area.

The contract for the construction is valued at approximately $50 million.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck noted that the building will be enhanced to include child-friendly waiting and holding areas.

“We are working assiduously to ensure that our courts have the calibre of amenities that can withstand scrutiny in any jurisdiction, and allow for comfort and efficiency as Jamaicans conduct their business,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it continues its programme to upgrade and regularly maintain justice infrastructure across the island. In this regard, it noted that extensive repairs to the St James Parish Court were recently completed, and major repairs and renovations continue at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; the Supreme Court (roof repair); the Kingston and St Andrew Criminal Court; as well as justice centres islandwide.

The ministry said it is expecting to spend over half a billion dollars on improvements to the justice sector built environment during the current fiscal year.