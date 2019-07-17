Works to ease traffic snarl at Mandela Highway intersection starts tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says work is to begin tomorrow to improve the movement of traffic along a section of the Mandela Highway.
The agency said this roadwork is to reduce traffic delays motorists have been experiencing when attempting to enter Portmore via the Old Ackee Village road during peak hour.
“The works involve the extension of the exclusive left turning lane from the Mandela Highway onto the old Ackee Village Road. The lane will be extended towards the East-West Highway overpass bridge. An additional driving lane will also be created along a section of the Old Ackee Village after clearing the Rio Cobre Bridge up to the Lakes Pen Road intersection,” Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw explained.
