UPDATE: World 100m champion Coleman suspended over missed drug test

PARIS, France (AFP) — Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended on Wednesday after missing a doping test, the Athletics Integrity Unit said. The American sprinter is "suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity", World Athletics' anti-doping arm said.

