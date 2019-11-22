World Athletics suspends Russia readmission process

MONACO (AFP) – World Athletics announced on Friday that it had suspended the reinstatement process of Russian athletics and was contemplating expelling Russia entirely from the sport.

The global governing body of athletics banned Russia for doping in November 2015.

After the first day of its council meeting in Monaco, the body said it was awaiting a decision by the World Anti-doping Agency on December 9, but was contemplating expelling RusAf, which runs Russian track and field, and was also suspending the provision that allows Russians to compete as neutral athletes.