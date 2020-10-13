World Bank approves US$12 billion for COVID-19 vaccines
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The World Bank said Tuesday that it approved US$12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment.
The financing "aims to support vaccination of up to a billion people," the bank said in a statement.
The money is part of an overall World Bank Group (WBG) package of up to US$160 billion through June 2021 designed to help developing countries battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"This financing package helps signal to the research and pharmaceutical industry that citizens in developing countries also need access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," the statement read.
"It will also provide financing and technical support so that developing countries can prepare for deploying vaccines at scale, in coordination with international partners."
Access to safe and effective vaccines "and strengthened delivery systems is key to alter the course of the pandemic and help countries experiencing catastrophic economic and fiscal impacts move toward a resilient recovery," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in the statement.
The financing "will also support countries to access to Covid-19 tests and treatments, and expand immunization capacity to help health systems deploy the vaccines effectively," the statement added.
The financing approval was expected as Malpass had announced the project in late September.
While vaccines have yet to appear on the market, Malpass noted in an interview with the French daily Le Figaro that it was necessary to prepare because of the complicated vaccine distribution process.
The bank's approach, according to the statement, draws on its "significant expertise in supporting large scale immunisation programs for vaccine preventable diseases, as well as public health programs to tackle infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases".
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy