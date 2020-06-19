World Bank approves funds for COVID-19 recovery project in Haiti
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The World Bank has approved a US$33 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) as additional financing for the Haiti Rural Accessibility and Resilience Project.
The Washington-based financial institution said that this additional funding aims to improve all-weather road access in the Center Artibonite Loop Region and strengthen the resilience of key segments in the road network.
“Improving rural accessibility provides windows of opportunity to improve people's lives as well as the economy,” said Anabela Abreu, World Bank Country Director for Haiti.
“This project will reduce vulnerability of rural communities by connecting them to basic services, markets and job opportunities. Increased connectivity will be critical to Haiti's COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in some of the areas most impacted by the economic slowdown,” she added.
The World Bank said the road network is “critical to Haiti's economy, as up to 80 per cent of transportation and movement of people and goods takes place by road.”
It said around 50 per cent of the national territory remains “poorly connected,” adding that, “at times, entire regions remain totally isolated for days following major storms and hurricanes”.
The Rural Access Index Survey (2015) carried out by the government of Haiti, identified lack of road access among rural households as a significant impediment to improvement of their livelihoods, and consequently, to poverty reduction, the World Bank said.
It said that, by improving access to markets and services for households in Haiti's rural provinces, “the additional financing will increase resilience to shocks, support longer-term regional development and integration, and promote more inclusive growth.”
The World Bank said key activities include construction of four bridges, and spot improvements, maintenance and repair of key road sections to make an additional 80 kilometers navigable in all weather, including extreme climate events.
The additional grant also supports construction or rehabilitation of two road maintenance centres (Hinche and Saint-Michel), and key regional and community markets, the bank said.
Initially approved in May 2018 for US$75 million, the World Bank said the Haiti Rural Accessibility and Resilience Project was designed to rehabilitate critical segments of the rural road network and improve road conditions and road safety in the South, South East and Nippes departments.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy