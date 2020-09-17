World Lead for Thompson-Herah at Diamond League

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a World Leading 10.85 seconds (0.2m/s) today to win the women's 100m race at the Rome Diamond League competition in Italy.

Thompson-Herah, who had previously run 10.88 seconds earlier in the season, won comfortably ahead of the American Aleia Hobbs - 11.12 seconds; and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast - 11.14 seconds, both season's best.

The win extended Thompson-Herah's unbeaten run to six straight in the 100m as she replaced compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the top of the World Athletics performance list.

Meanwhile, Julian Forte finished seventh in the men's 100m, running 10.15 seconds (0.3m/s) as South Africa's Akani Simbine won in 9.96 seconds.

Paul A Reid