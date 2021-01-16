World migration down 30% due to pandemic — UN
UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) — The coronavirus pandemic has slowed global migration by nearly 30 percent, with around two million fewer people than predicted migrating between 2019 and 2020, according to a UN report released on Friday.
Some 281 million people were living outside their country of origin in 2020.
The report, entitled "International Migration 2020," showed that two-thirds of registered migrants lived in just 20 countries, with the United States at the top of the list, with 51 million international migrants in 2020.
Next came Germany with 16 million, Saudi Arabia with 13 million, Russia with 12 million and Britain with nine million.
India topped the list of countries with the largest diasporas in 2020, with 18 million Indians living outside their country of birth.
Other countries with a large transnational community include Mexico and Russia, each with 11 million, China with 10 million and Syria with eight million.
In 2020, the largest number of international migrants resided in Europe, with a total of 87 million.
Nearly half of international migrants resided in the region they came from, with Europe accounting for the largest share of intra-regional migration. Seventy percent of migrants born in Europe live in another European country.
Refugees account for some 12 per cent of all international migrants, the report said, with around 80 per cent hosted in low- and middle-income countries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy