World's largest cruise ship to visit Jamaica next year

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship a part of the Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class vessels, is slated to make its inaugural call to Jamaica next year.

With a carrying capacity of 6,680 passengers, the 228,081-ton ship is expected to dock in Falmouth, Trelawny, on May 19, 2020.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, said that arrival of the Symphony of the Seas is not only timely, but should be viewed from the standpoint that Royal Caribbean continues to see Jamaica as a valuable cruise partner and a destination of choice.

“Royal Caribbean has had a long and fruitful relationship with the local cruise industry,” the minister said.

“We are therefore very excited that Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest floating mega resort, will now join its sister ships, Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, in calling at the Falmouth Pier in 2020,” he added.

Noting that the Falmouth Pier will be accommodating three of the four largest cruise ships in the world, Bartlett said it should also be viewed against the background of the discussions the ministry and senior government officials, including Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, have been having with the “top brass” at Royal Caribbean and the commitment “we have given” to ensure their passengers enjoy their visit while in Jamaica.

“To say we are proud that Royal Caribbean has decided to send the Symphony to Jamaica would be putting it mildly,” Bartlett said.

“Jamaica is a world-class destination with many beautiful beaches, outdoor activities, dining and entertainment options that will provide exciting and memorable experiences for passengers who go on shore,” he added.

Bartlett noted that the visit of the mega-liner will also provide a major boost for Jamaica's cruise ship sector, which has been steadily showing growth in both earnings and passenger count over the past three years.