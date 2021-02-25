Worldwide coronavirus deaths top 2.5 million

PARIS, France (AFP) — COVID-19 has killed more than 2.5 million people worldwide since the pandemic began in December 2019, according to an AFP count based on official figures today.

In total, 2,500,172 deaths and 112,618,488 cases have been reported.

With 842,894 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit region, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (667,972 deaths) and the US and Canada (528,039).

Almost half of the deaths have occurred in just five countries: the US, Brazil, Mexico, India and Britain.