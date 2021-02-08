Would-be robber caught inside St Elizabeth bar
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The coordinated efforts of a business owner and the police in St Elizabeth, along with the use of technology, have led to the arrest and charge of a man who reportedly broke into a bar on Main Street, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth on Saturday.
Charged with shop breaking with intent is 27-year-old Odane Gayle, a chef of Brighton Street in St Elizabeth.
Reports from the Santa Cruz police are that about 4:00 am, the business owner was remotely monitoring his premises when he noticed untoward occurrences. He contacted the police, who responded and caught Gayle inside the business place.
He was arrested and later charged. His court date is being finalised.
