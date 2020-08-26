Wray & Nephew closes for sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following confirmation that a member of its staff has tested positive for COVID-19, J Wray & Nephew Limited has announced the suspension of operations at its facility at 234 Spanish Town Road in Kingston.

The temporary closure — which takes effect this afternoon and will last until tomorrow, Thursday, August 27 — is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation, the company said. Operations are scheduled to re-open for business at 8:00 am on Friday, August 28.

J Wray & Nephew said that all members of staff who may have been exposed have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days in compliance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness' protocol.

"The JWN Smart Working Policy remains in force for the remainder of 2020 and consequently, all staff members who can work remotely have been asked to do so," the company said.

"The extension of the smart working policy to December 31, 2020 is a further measure to safeguard the welfare of our employees, our customers and the wider community," it added.

The rum company also used the opportunity to urge its customers to keep safe and healthy.