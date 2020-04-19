Wuhan lab denies virus link

BEIJING, China (AFP) - A laboratory in the Chinese city at ground zero of the global coronavirus outbreak has rejected US theories that it spawned the pandemic, as President Donald Trump warned Beijing of consequences if it was "knowingly responsible".

"Was it a mistake that got out of control or was it done deliberately?" Trump said Saturday, questioning the origins of the highly contagious disease which first emerged in the city of Wuhan in December.

"If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences," he said.

The virus was probably first transmitted to humans at a Wuhan market where exotic animals were slaughtered, according to Chinese scientists.

But conspiracy theories that the virus came from a maximum-security virology lab have been brought into the mainstream by US government officials.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said an investigation was under way into how the virus "got out into the world".

"There's no way this virus came from us," Yuan Zhiming, the head of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is equipped to handle dangerous viruses, said in an interview with state media.

"I know it's impossible."

Australia has called for an independent investigation into the global response to the pandemic, including the World Health Organization's handling of the crisis.

Its foreign minister said the country would "insist" on a review that would probe, in part, China's response to the outbreak.

Trump has already withdrawn US funding to the WHO, accusing it of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the virus.