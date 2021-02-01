Yallahs High postpones face-to-face classes after student gets COVID-19

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The Yallahs High School in St Thomas says it will be postponing face-to-face classes effective today until February 7 as a male Grade 10 student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the student last attended school on the January 15, after which he was kept at home by his parents, because it was believed that his sinuses were acting up and was subsequently taken for medical attention.

The school noted, however, that the student has two other siblings that were attending the school.

The school said all classes will now be fully online during this period to facilitate a deep cleaning and sanitisation process, and to allow the incubation period of the virus to pass.

“In addition, our end of term examinations that were scheduled to commence on February 1st 2021 will be rescheduled. Form teachers will be in contact with their form students to help to guide them throughout this period and a new examination time table will be issued.

“We apologise to all our stakeholders for the inconvenience that our closure may have caused. However, we believe that this step is necessary in order to protect the health and safety of all stakeholders,” the school's administration said.