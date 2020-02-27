Yam production increases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says that there has been an increase in yam production in 2019 with major improvement being experienced in the lifecycle and crop yield of sweet yam.

According to a statement from the ministry, the increased production is a result of the ministry's intervention under its Production Incentive Programme (PIP) which is being implemented by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

Green was speaking yesterday at the 65th staging of Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show in Falmouth, Trelawny.

He noted that the ministry has been working with some 40 farmers to stem the decline in sweet yam production, which was due primarily to the deadly Anthracnose disease.

The State Minister praised Trelawny farmers, noting the expansion in yam cultivation 2019, which moved from 4,517 to 4,929 hectares in 2018 and production of 78,864 tonnes in 2019 compared to 69,437 tonnes in 2018.

Through the PIP, 500 Trelawny farmers have received assistance with the cultivation of six crops – sweet yam, Irish potato, dasheen, hot pepper, pineapple and strawberry.

Some $13 million has been provided to the farmers in the form of seeds, seedlings, pesticides, irrigation units and small equipment.

Trelawny is the third largest supplier of domestic agricultural production with some 9,956 registered farmers.