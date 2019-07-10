Young boy found wandering near Spanish Town Hospital

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the relatives of a child, who was found today in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

He gave his name as Abdul Small, police say.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is believed to be about eight years old.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 1:30 pm, the child was found by a nurse and brought to the station.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.