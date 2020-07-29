Young ice-cream shop owner dies in car crash

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A young St James businessman died as a result of injuries he sustained when the car he was driving crashed into guard rails on the side of the road in the Flanker area, yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Tino Burnett of an Albion Lane, Montego Bay, St James address.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, Burnett, who operated an ice cream shop in his community, was driving along the Flanker main road when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the guard rails.

He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The St James police are investigating.