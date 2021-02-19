Young people account for highest number of positive cases of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says young people between the ages of 20 and 29 years now account for the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This is according to National Epidemiologist Dr Karen Webster Kerr. Dr Webster Kerr gave this update during yesterday's COVID Conversations press conference.

Statistics provided during the digital conference revealed that of the 20,310 people now confirmed to have had the virus, 4,369 or 21.6 per cent were between 20 and 29 years old.

Dr Webster Kerr also noted that people between the ages of 30 and 39 years follow with the second highest number of cases to date, with 4,022 cases.

“When we look over time, we note that in the last few days, the number of cases exceeded what we saw in August to September. However, the rate of increase was different,” she said.

“Almost all parishes are greater than we were August going into September... We have to watch all parishes,” she added.