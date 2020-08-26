Young people with disabilities encouraged to apply for scholarship

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) is now accepting applications for the Margaret Moody Scholarship.

The award is open to persons with disabilities who are pursuing studies at the diploma, associate or bachelor’s degree levels.

Applications opened on August 3 and will close on August 31. Two scholarships are made available each year.

Executive director of the JCPD, Dr Christine Hendricks, told JIS News that the scholarship, which is valued at $150,000 per annum for three years, covers the cost of tuition, board and educational materials. Additional financial support may be provided for longer study programmes where the candidate maintains a minimum ‘B’ average, or a 3.0 GPA (grade point average).

Eligibility criteria stipulate applicants should be registered with the JCPD, and applications should be accompanied by an acceptance letter from the institution.

Priority will be given to applicants pursuing training for the first time, and students who have maintained a ‘B’ or a 3.0 GPA in previous studies.

Successful candidates will be required to give back to the community of persons with disabilities at least 40 voluntary hours for one year.

The application form and other details on the scholarship are available on the council’s website, http://jcpdja.com.

Individuals may also contact the JCPD at (876) 968-8373/926-9376 or visit the JCPD’s Rippon Road office in Kingston.