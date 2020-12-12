Younger people said driving Bermuda's new COVID cases
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) – The Bermuda government has reintroduced a curfew here after the island recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19 during a six day period.
Premier David Burt told the House of Assembly that the curfew would be from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am (local time) from Saturday until December 22 at least.
He told legislators on Friday that businesses must close at 10:00 pm and the maximum size of gatherings would be reduced to 10.
Gyms must operate at reduced capacity and personal services such as barbers and spas cannot provide any services that require a mask to be removed.
Burt said the new wave of infections was being driven by younger people, with more than half of the latest cases aged under 30.
“I don't think that we want to get back to that place and I'm going to put it on the people of this country, who have been through a lot this year, for us not to get back to that place,” he added.
Bermuda has seven clusters of cases of the virus, up from two, but has not moved to community spread.
